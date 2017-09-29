Wayne Pacelle: Toward a more humane California

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

When it comes to the ballot, Californians have a history of supporting animal protection. In fact, all five times measures relating to animal welfare have been placed on the statewide ballot, voters have sided with animals, helping to make California the most animal-friendly state in the nation.

All animals deserve humane treatment, including animals raised for food. Volunteers will soon start circulating petitions to qualify a ballot measure ensuring that farm animals aren’t locked in cages on factory farms and have sufficient space to engage in natural behaviors.

This petition will build on important existing statutes and assure that eggs, pork and veal sold in the state do not come from farms inside or outside California that treat the animals in miserable ways.

I hope Californians will sign the petition and consider joining our campaign to circulate petitions. If enacted, the measure will prevent animal cruelty, and it just may protect their families from foodborne illness, as well.

Visit PreventCrueltyCA.com to get involved.

Wayne Pacelle

President and CEO

The Humane Society of the United States