Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Oct. 9-15, 2017

Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of -Oct. 9-15, 2017:

Feature

Cam

Legionnaire Max

Television

“Reverie”

Reality Television

“MythBusters”

Public Service Announcement

“Alta Med”

Still Photo

Danner Boots

Lift Master

Commercial

AIG

Lift Master

Pact

Walgreens

Walmart – Black Friday

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.