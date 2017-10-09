Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Oct. 9-15, 2017
By Signal Staff
Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These productions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of -Oct. 9-15, 2017:
Feature
Cam
Legionnaire Max
Television
“Reverie”
Reality Television
“MythBusters”
Public Service Announcement
“Alta Med”
Still Photo
Danner Boots
Lift Master
Commercial
AIG
Lift Master
Pact
Walgreens
Walmart – Black Friday
For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.
