Domestic Violence Center Santa Clarita Valley Rent-A-Santa Fundraiser

By Linda Davies, DVC of SCV

The Domestic Violence Center of Santa Clarita Valley (DVC of SCV) is again offering our Rent-A-Santa Fundraiser this year to residents, businesses and organizations for the opportunity to rent Santa, Mrs. Claus and Elves to entertain at their next holiday party or any other occasion appropriate for the North Pole visitors. All proceeds will benefit the Domestic Violence Center.

“This is a fabulous way to support a good cause while also bringing unique entertainment to your next holiday event,” says Barbara Cochran, who organizes the event. Santa, Mrs. Claus and elves can be rented for $100 per hour, $150 for up to two hours and $100 for each additional hour. All payments are tax deductible. The nearly two-decade old tradition will offer a chance to spread holiday cheer through December 24, 2017.

The DVC is also looking for volunteers to participate in our Rent-A-Santa fundraiser this year to dress up as Santa, Mrs. Claus or Elves to entertain at local holiday parties or events in Santa Clarita. Interested volunteers are asked to contact Barbara Cochran at 661-251-1352. Volunteers do not need any experience and costumes will be provided by the DVC. A training program will be set up to provide first-time volunteers with necessary information.

For additional information regarding volunteering or booking a visit, please contact Barbara Cochran at 661-251-1352. Bookings can be made beginning October 15.

To learn more about the Domestic Violence Center, please visit www.dvc-scv.org, www.facebook.com/DVCSantaCalrita or call 661-259-8175.