Where do Foothill League football teams stand heading into their openers?

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After a preleague season that presented complications for a number of football teams, Foothill League play begins this Friday.

West Ranch, on paper, is in the best shape heading into league with an undefeated 4-0 record, a mark that hasn’t been achieved since 2011.

But the Wildcats also did not play a complete slate, with their Week 1 matchup against Burroughs High of Burbank canceled due to air quality.

The Cats are lead on the ground primarily by LaRon Huff, who has a total of 483 yards on 57 carries. Ryan Camacho and Jovan Camacho are making their impact on offense and defense; the former with 362 rushing yards and 13 tackles and the latter with 231 receiving yards and 20 tackles.

MORE: Prep football roundup: Wildcats and Indians come out on top

Valencia enters the league season chasing their ninth straight Foothill League crown at 4-1. After a two-point loss to Calabasas, the Vikings are going to hit the ground running on Friday night, figuratively and literally.

Moises Haynes ran for a season-high 217 yards and four touchdowns against Calabasas. Jayvaun Wilson had three carries for three touchdowns.

Three teams are sporting a record of 3-2: Canyon, Golden Valley and Hart.

The Cowboys are determined to bounce back from last year’s last-place finish in league with Ryan Valdes and Taylor Tepesano emerging as reliable running backs and Shawn Gallagher providing a strong arm, sturdy legs, and plenty of motivation for his teammates.

A deep defense is the Grizzlies’ strength yet again with players like CJ Ravenell (defensive end), DeGabriel Floyd (defensive back) Ahvie Harris (defensive back), DJ Turner (linebacker), Johnathan Kaelin (linebacker) and more excelling. They’ve also got a host of receivers at the ready for quarterback Zack Chevalier.

Hart’s defense is clicking at the right time, forcing four safeties in five games this preleague and most recently shutting out Ventura at home. The offensive line is coming along too, keeping quarterback JT Shrout from getting sacked in the last two games.

Lastly, the Centurions are grinding away without usual starting quarterback Nathan Eldridge after he suffered a sprained ankle and knee against Ventura in Saugus’ second-to-last preleague game. Running back Quinn Sheaffer has been chugging along to compensate, totaling 596 yards on 94 carries this year.

MORE: Saugus football falls after late surge from Saint Francis

West Ranch takes on Canyon at Valencia on Friday, Hart plays Valencia at College of the Canyons and Saugus faces Golden Valley at Canyon.