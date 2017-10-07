Lois Eisenberg: When will this murderous bloodshed stop?

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

America has and is suffering from a gun violence epidemic, and Americans are senselessly dying in acts of gun violence.

The Second Amendment that states a right to bear arms was good in the days of the Revolution. It grew out of the duty imposed on the early colonists to keep arms for the defense of their isolated communities. But it’s now outlived its usefulness.

Congressional Republicans have had many opportunities to deliver a gun-control law and have not done so because they are under the control of the NRA.

Please, Congress, let your conscience be your guide. See that in every mass shooting “there, but for the grace of God,” goes a member of your family – or even you.

There is a sadness and gloom in the air of these United States when our president advocates hate, fear, corruption and deceitfulness.

How can there be any peace of mind or unity when you have a leader of your country and a Congress that turn their heads the other way knowing gun control is imperative.

If not a cure-all, it is at least a start in the right direction and would save many lives.

To those who advocate bearing arms, please take another look at your conscience and see the menace, havoc, devastation, heartbreak and cruelty that a gun can cause in the hands of the wrong person.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia