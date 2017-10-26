Martha Julian: Not mockery; it’s chic

By Signal Contributor

Last update: Thursday, October 26th, 2017

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Regarding The Signal’s story in the Sept. 26 issue about local teens hosting a clothing shop for homeless people: An opinion writer in the Oct. 7 issue states that the fact the young woman in the picture is wearing ripped jeans is “mocking” the homeless.

The Signal newspaper that was delivered to our homes the week of Oct. 9 includes an advertisement by a major local department store in Valencia that shows a young woman modeling ripped jeans for juniors.

At this time in our society, ripped jeans happen to be seen as chic and trendy by many young people. Certainly this department store, or any of the stores that feature ripped jeans, are not “mocking” the homeless.

Martha Julian

Valencia