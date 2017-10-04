Ted Aquaro: Bad Taste

By Signal Contributor

The shooting in Las Vegas has hit most communities in Southern California and Nevada very hard. This event shows the resourcefulness of the average American by transporting wounded to the hospital in their own cars and tending to victims at the scene. That is what real Americans do when tragedy strikes.

Now what do politicians do before the dead even reach room temperature; they attack the NRA and preach more drivel about gun control.

Let the families and nation grieve before you hit the stump looking for votes.

Ted Aquaro

Valencia