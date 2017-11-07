Dick Cesaroni: Come on, NFL
By Signal Contributor
Last update: 21 hours ago
Since this “kneeling during the National Anthem” started, I have tuned out the NFL.
My wife and I both have boycotted the NFL.
As a veteran, I cannot see what kneeling down during the playing of the National Anthem has to do with “Black Lives Matter”, “Police shooting black males” etc.
The players are working in a business run by an owner and they have an obligation to do the job from the time they walk into the stadium to the time they walk out.
They do not have a constitutional right to disrespect the flag of our nation or the National Anthem while they are in a stadium representing a team and its owner.
Fans pay big bucks to see a professional football team play football, not a bunch of cry baby millionaires displaying their un-American attitudes towards our country, it’s flag and the National Anthem.
And as for you, The NFL commissioner, the NFL owners pay you something in the neighborhood of $40 million dollars per year (I’ve been told) and what have you done to earn that money? You have let the players and owners run all over you.
You have shown yourself as a spineless commissioner and you should either take charge of the NFL or resign.
Those kneeling players should be told to stand and pay respect to our flag and our National Anthem or be suspended without pay. They are violating the terms of their contracts and should be let go.
I recently watched the seven games of the World Series and did not see one player kneel down during the National Anthem.
As far as I could tell all of the baseball players stood at attention and placed there caps over their heart. At least baseball still has honor and integrity.
Come on Mr. Goodell. Start doing your job and take charge of this situation.
If you don’t and the players continue to kneel down then we will never watch an NFL game nor will we support their sponsors.
Dick Cesaroni
Santa Clarita
