Gary Curtis: Moore trouble

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 13 hours ago

Judge Roy Moore, the Republican candidate for the Senate to replace former Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions, has been accused by four women of improper physical contact with them nearly 40 years ago when they were underage teenagers and he was a young assistant district attorney or judge.

Of the four women, who were sought out by the press, the youngest at the time was Lisa Corfman, who was only 14 when she willingly joined him for their two dates.

She is the only one who says the physical contact with Moore went beyond kissing but did not include intercourse.

Judge Moore, who is now 70, denied the charges in a written statement: “These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and the Washington Post on this campaign.”

Later, his campaign said that if the allegations were true they would have surfaced during his previous campaigns. They summed up the decades-old charges of impropriety as “fake news” and “intentional defamation.”

Republicans leaders are scrambling to consider their other options for the Dec. 12 special elections in Alabama.

It appears that the date has passed when Moore’s name could be removed from the ballot, although some are suggesting they urge supporters to write in the name of Luther Strange, the currently appointed Senator who lost to Moore in the Republican primary.

In our currently changing culture, “sexual liberties” are suddenly not being celebrated, though Hugh Hefner still is and Hollywood scandals still unfold for celebrity predators. Can you spell “hypocrisy”?

The Bible says God will judge sexually unfaithful marrieds, as well as sexually active singles. (Hebrews 13:4 calls them adulterers and fornicators.)

Sometimes judgment comes with shining the light of truth on hidden history, lifestyles and actions.

A pastor once told teens and young singles, “Keep your clothes on, your hands to yourself, and your feet on the floor and you won’t get in sexual trouble.”

It is still sound advice for all of us!

Gary Curtis
Santa Clarita

  • Gil Mertz

    Good points, Gary. The Bible still has the best answer for safe sex. Get married and stay faithful!

    As for Roy Moore, that’s a dilly of a pickle. I want to take his accusers seriously but are accusations alone enough to convict someone? Democrats, their media SuperPac, and even several Republicans have already judged Judge Moore as guilty. I pray none of these people are never on my jury if I’m ever “accused” of a crime. I’d like to see evidence beyond 38 year-old accusations.

    Without hard evidence, one has to question both the accuser and the accused. We know that Roy Moore has served the state of Alabama as a judge and has been happily married for decades. Unlike other sex offenders who have admitted their guilt, Judge Moore has consistently denied the charges. As for the accusers, we know that one has been married three times and filed for bankruptcy three times. One was involved with a divorce proceeding with Judge Moore that did not go well for her. And another accuser claims to have a high school year book signed by Moore and represented by career ambulance chaser and feminist attorney, Gloria Allred. Judge Moore’s attorney has repeatedly asked to look at the year book in question to have an independent professional do a handwriting analysis, but Allred refuses. Why? It’s the only piece of alleged hard evidence we have but the accuser’s attorney won’t make it available for Judge Moore’s defense. So we’re still left with just accusations.

    I’m concerned that the presumption of innocence until “proven” guilty does not apply to politics. Republicans have shamelessly thrown Moore under the bus and Democrats couldn’t care less about the accusers. They just see blood in the water. How many in their party and among their donors have already admitted to sexual offenses. It appears that ultimately the good people of Alabama will be the final judge.

  • Gil Mertz

    Further proof that this is more of a political witch hunt much like the Mueller inquisition, Democrats are trying to position the Republican Party as the party of pedophiles. In their sick minds, if Moore should win, it then means that ALL Republicans support pedophilia. These kind of despicable tactics speaks volumes of the kind of commentary that can be found these days on CNN and MSNBC.

  • Anthony Breznican

    Astounding to me that people would make the calculus that a repeat-offender molester would be a better representative in the U.S. Senate that someone whose politics they don’t like. Doug Jones is an honorable man, and his record speaks for itself. He’s proud of his work prosecuting the KKK, especially in that case involving the bombing-murder of four little black girls, and his moral integrity is undeniable.

    Anyone who votes for Moore despite mounting evidence he is a pedophile, simply so a Republican can occupy that seat, is morally bankrupt. I don’t know what the cure is for the sickness in that kind of soul.