Karla H. Edwards: It’s hard to change bill

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 9 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

I’m wondering what Congressman Steve Knight thought he could accomplish by voting for a flawed tax bill?

He could have listened to his many constituents who asked him to vote against the plan.

Changing a bill that has been approved will be extremely difficult, or those changes would have already been made before the vote.

Too bad Knight didn’t have the guts to vote “no.” He just kissed his re-election aspirations good-bye.

Karla H. Edwards

Valencia