I absolutely loved the part of Christopher Lucero’s letter (June 10) where he quotes from the movie “Tombstone.” I love that movie, and I love that scene with Val Kilmer and Kurt Russell where Doc Holliday tells Wyatt Earp that Johnny Ringo wants revenge for being born.

I’ve often used that line to describe most of the liberal activists and demonstrators I’ve see on TV, which accounts for pretty much most of the activists and demonstrators I’ve seen on TV.

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita