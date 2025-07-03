Teresa Todd | Undermining the Spirit of Service

I am writing in support of Planning Commissioner Denise Lite and to express deep concern over a City Council member’s request for her resignation. This request, especially when levied against a commissioner who has demonstrated integrity, diligence and a commitment to development that respects both progress and preservation, is not only disappointing — it also undermines the spirit of public service.

Denise Lite was appointed because of her qualifications, her fairness, and her ability to weigh complex land use decisions in the best interest of the entire community. Her voice brings a much-needed perspective to the Planning Commission — one that prioritizes transparency, accountability and understanding. Her questions are sharp, her research thorough, and her commitment to Santa Clarita clear. That should be celebrated, not silenced.

Santa Clarita needs more independent thinkers, not fewer. We need commissioners who are willing to ask tough questions and challenge the status quo — not rubber-stamp appointees who toe the political line. Forcing a resignation because of disagreement sets a dangerous precedent that threatens the integrity of our city.

I urge our City Council to reaffirm their support for a diversity of thought and for individuals like Denise Lite, who serve with honor and courage. Let her continue the work she was entrusted to do for the remainder of her term.

Teresa Todd

Santa Clarita