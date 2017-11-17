Lori Martin: Driving while texting at least as bad as driving drunk

By Signal Contributor

For years, I have made people aware in newspapers and speeches how my life changed 25 years ago after a drunken driver hit me. I was 16 then. I urge all to have a sober driver if they go out drinking, and some people are listening to me. I thank them.

I intend to bring more responsible, safe and sober drivers to our roads.

A new threat is quickly taking the place of drunken driving: cellphones. I see people on them everywhere – in stores, restaurants, and even while driving. Drivers of all ages are distracted in numerous ways, but cellphone usage takes the cake.

Driving with a cellphone is like driving drunk, if not worse. Who wants to drive a vehicle and not pay attention to the road, just to text a petty message? Is this distraction worth the risk of injuring or killing others?

People travel on roads and highways in beautiful California for the upcoming holidays. Drivers need to place undivided attention on the road – for their own safety and for that of others. Navigating or texting on the phone prevents them from doing that.

Using the phone for just five seconds is similar to driving the length of a football field at 55 mph – blindfolded. Clearly that is irresponsible and unsafe.

Please, stop your vehicle when using the phone and do not drive drunk. Doing so brings more safety to the roads every day.

Lori Martin

Tracy, California