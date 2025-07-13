Arthur Saginian | The Comfort Zone

Maggie Bowman of Valencia has written two letters that sent the same message: Santa Clarita residents need to open their minds and their doors to diversity, equity and inclusion.

I like my “comfort zone” and I find it nothing to be “concerned” about. As for “marginalized” communities, there have always been, and there will always will be, marginalized communities, despite anyone’s best intentions and efforts (i.e. $24 billion spent in three years on homlessness and we didn’t even scratch the surface). Again, I find it nothing to be concerned about. To me it’s a big “whatever.” Hence, I see no “issues” to be resolved.

I do not find discussions about racial inequality, etc., to be “unsettling” because I am not “uncomfortable” with the “truth” — any truth, especially my own truths, some of which are based in bias. I know where I’m biased, I know the reasoning behind each one of my biases, and I am unlikely to address those biases because I really see no need to. I’ve grown quite “comfortable” with all of my demons. They don’t bother me.

Finally, as a community, let’s instead commit to the concept of “live and let live,” which includes allowing others to maintain their “comfort zones,” even if that makes you uncomfortable. That is, if YOU have the courage to do it.

“Veneer of satisfaction” indeed! We ARE satisfied!

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita