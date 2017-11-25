Richard Myers: Trump best not tweeted

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 19 mins ago

I just noted that President Trump has been tweeting regarding the sexual misconduct of Sen. Al Franken. This from a man who clearly has many skeletons in his closet. What nerve!

I guess after all the other unbelievable actions of his, nothing should surprise me. But it bothers me. It really bothers me! Not because of what he said: “It’s bad.” “The picture speaks a thousand words.”

No, it’s not what he said that bothers me. It’s because he took the time to say anything! Doesn’t this lunatic have more important things to do?

For example, he could concentrate more on North Korea. No, wait. On the other hand, maybe we’d all be better off if he worked on the smaller, less important things. Let’s hope he takes a lot of naps, goes to be early and sleeps late.

Richard Myers
Valencia

 

  • Anthony Breznican

    This comment from a week or so ago has aged well. Worth repeating in light of this excellent letter:

    A year ago, the right came out and voted for Donald Trump despite overwhelming examples of sexual abuse. (He is embarrassingly unqualified besides that.) But still, it wasn’t a deal-breaker even after he was caught on tape saying he grabbed women by the genitals against their will.

    When 11 women came forward and said, “yes, what he said he did on Access Hollywood is exactly what he did to me,” they were called liars. They’re still called liars.

    When teenage girls, some as young as 15, said Donald Trump barged in to dressing rooms and ogled them while they changed, he still was considered someone worthy of a vote by many of the people on the right.

    Teen Beauty Queens Say Trump Walked In On Them Changing

    https://www.buzzfeed.com/kendalltaggart/teen-beauty-queens-say-trump-walked-in-on-them-changing?utm_term=.jqpYL12Gny#.eeNqaX5xWD

    A Fifth Teen Beauty Queen Says Trump Visited Dressing Room

    https://www.buzzfeed.com/jtes/a-fifth-teen-beauty-queen-says-trump-visited-dressing-room?utm_term=.ki51bp8MR2#.ii3VEQRYkG

    “No men are anywhere, and I’m allowed to go in, because I’m the owner of the pageant and therefore I’m inspecting it,” Trump said in 2005. “‘Is everyone OK?’ You know, they’re standing there with no clothes. ‘Is everybody OK?’ And you see these incredible-looking women, and so I sort of get away with things like that.”

    Yeah, there’s a problem. People on the left do terrible things too, but for them there are consequences.

    Weiner – banished. Jail time? Celebrated. Weinstein, not a politician, but still — it’s the wilderness for him. John Edwards … fired out the airlock into deep space.

    We don’t keep supporting them for Senate. We don’t minimize it as “skirt chasing.” And we don’t elect them president of the United States.