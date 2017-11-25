Richard Myers: Trump best not tweeted

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 19 mins ago

I just noted that President Trump has been tweeting regarding the sexual misconduct of Sen. Al Franken. This from a man who clearly has many skeletons in his closet. What nerve!

I guess after all the other unbelievable actions of his, nothing should surprise me. But it bothers me. It really bothers me! Not because of what he said: “It’s bad.” “The picture speaks a thousand words.”

No, it’s not what he said that bothers me. It’s because he took the time to say anything! Doesn’t this lunatic have more important things to do?

For example, he could concentrate more on North Korea. No, wait. On the other hand, maybe we’d all be better off if he worked on the smaller, less important things. Let’s hope he takes a lot of naps, goes to be early and sleeps late.

Richard Myers

Valencia