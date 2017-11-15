VaNile Risser: Thanks for giving credit where it’s due

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 10 hours ago

I used to love Jim Walker’s columns. They made me smile/laugh and happy, but the previous owner let him go.

Then I discovered Steve Lunetta! He was also a stress-reliever with his tales of him and Uncle Earl. Just extremely enjoyable columns.

Lately he has been a bit more serious in his writing. However, he makes so much good sense in a good-natured way that his columns are still terrific and valid on his subjects.

A recent criticism on his writing about Hollywood cleaning up its act somewhat surprised me. Steve was right on target, and with a very valid subject. As for the suggestion that Washington needed it more – and no one disagrees that needs to be done – it is my belief that it was just the writer’s way of having an excuse to bad-mouth Trump. Poor girl, life seems so grim for her in so many ways!

As for the more serious side of life, I really enjoy the contributions of Betty Arenson and Brian Baker. They always make a lot of sense. And the letters to the editor in the Nov. 2 issue of The Signal were interesting and helpful. Thank you.

I quite enjoy the articles you print regarding our locality – those both lovely and informative. I am almost too old to get involved in much of the action taking place in our valley, but it’s nice to be kept informed.

National news I can get on the TV, and most of it stinks! But it’s life in this day and age. One has to keep a hopeful, optimistic attitude, and it ain’t always easy!
So thank you, Signal, for giving credit where it is due locally.

VaNile Risser
Canyon Country

  • lois eisenberg

    “Poor girl, life seems so grim for her in so many ways!”
    First of all I’m not a poor girl !!
    Secondly You don’t know me!!
    And I’am grim, disgusted and ashamed of the present administration !!

    “One has to keep a hopeful, optimistic attitude, and it ain’t always easy!”
    You Betcha, but not with the liars, hateful, corrupt people in the White House !!

    JaNile you might learn something watching national TV very informative on both
    sides of the aisle !!