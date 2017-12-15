Arnold Mann: He’s no longer in town (A poem of hope — not a song — for the holidays)
By Signal Contributor
Last update: 1 min ago
Let’s all give a shout …
Or a thunderous cry …
No need to pout …
Here’s telling you why …
Donald Trump’s no longer
in town.
He’s torn up his list …
Of those he could trust …
He won’t be missed …
This year’s been a bust …
Donald Trump’s no longer
in town.
No need to watch out …
The tweets are all gone …
So close to moronic …
Indeed it is ironic …
Donald Trump’s been sent out
of town.
His lies were an indication …
Of a mental limitation …
Still many kept up the hope …
That he couldn’t be such a dope.
His lack of friends was telling …
He’d never owned a pet …
His tweets had much mis-spelling …
A goodbye with no regret.
Like a spoiled brat in a schoolyard …
His venom struck a chord …
Some’un’ called him a “dotard” …
Wielded his incompetence like a sword.
So there’s reason to cheer …
It’s the truth that you hear …
Arnold Mann
Valencia
