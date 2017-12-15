Arnold Mann: He’s no longer in town (A poem of hope — not a song — for the holidays)

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Let’s all give a shout …

Or a thunderous cry …

No need to pout …

Here’s telling you why …

Donald Trump’s no longer

in town.

He’s torn up his list …

Of those he could trust …

He won’t be missed …

This year’s been a bust …

Donald Trump’s no longer

in town.

No need to watch out …

The tweets are all gone …

So close to moronic …

Indeed it is ironic …

Donald Trump’s been sent out

of town.

His lies were an indication …

Of a mental limitation …

Still many kept up the hope …

That he couldn’t be such a dope.

His lack of friends was telling …

He’d never owned a pet …

His tweets had much mis-spelling …

A goodbye with no regret.

Like a spoiled brat in a schoolyard …

His venom struck a chord …

Some’un’ called him a “dotard” …

Wielded his incompetence like a sword.

So there’s reason to cheer …

It’s the truth that you hear …

Arnold Mann

Valencia