Betty Arenson: Blatant hypocrisy in 6 short months

For some history, the Israelis took control of the West Bank and the Sinai Peninsula as a result of the 1967 war. Taking these lands gave Israel buffer zones needed to protect themselves from Jordon and Egypt, respectively.
Parts of each land were occupied by Palestinians where they remain today still living in settlements. Jordan and Egypt happily left them there, as neither country wanted Palestinians in their societies.
Israel is never free of assaults of any kind, including disparagements of their embargos against the Palestinians, which are in place to prevent them from obtaining war weaponry. Ironically, Egypt also has embargos against the Palestinians, but that seems to go handily unnoticed.
For countries like Egypt, to openly criticize our president for taking measures to place America’s Embassy in Jerusalem, Israel’s capital, is ludicrous.
Regarding the disheveled rebels who wreaked havoc in the Middle East and threatened “three days of rage,” I ask, how would we know? It’s omnipresent – whether America and Israel are acting on anything – which three days could they be yelling about? They’ve chanted death to America and Israel for decades.
Some name-brand Democrats flopped from full support of the Act to blatant hypocrisy. Senator Dianne Feinstein vociferously rejects the move, stating it’ll spark violence and will destroy the partnership between America and the Palestinians. Laughable: one, violence is the Palestinian’s way of life, and two, what partnership? Bernie Sanders tracks with Feinstein. He’s a registered Independent but he ran for president as a Democrat and caucuses with them.
The Jerusalem Embassy Act was passed on Oct. 24, 1995, with a Senate vote of 95 to 3 and a House vote of 374 to 37. The Jerusalem Embassy and Recognition Act was voted on June 5, 2017, with a unanimous 90 to 0 vote.
Yes, full support to blatant hypocrisy in six short months.
Betty Arenson
Valencia
You must be logged in to post a comment.