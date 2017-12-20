‘In the Red’ Art Exhibit

Santa Clarita City Hall’s First Floor Gallery has installed a new exhibit titled ‘In the Red’.

Colors hold significance for people around the world. Not only do colors influence emotion, but they also hold meaning in religion in various cultures. Red indicates excitement, energy, passion, love, desire, speed, strength, power, heat, aggression, danger, fire, blood, war, violence, all things intense and passionate and sincerity. The meaning of red and people’s reactions to it tend to be fairly consistent across all age groups and cultures. Psychologists and researchers agree that red is a color which stirs up passion, with both negative and positive color meanings. The artwork exhibited features, highlights or uses the color red exclusively.

Exhibit runs through February 26, 2018. First Floor Gallery hours are: Mon-Fri 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and is located at Santa Clarita City Hall, 23920 Valencia Blvd., Santa Clarita.