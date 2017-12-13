SDFHC Distributes Turkey Dinners to Patients

By Mary Hulbert, Santa Clarita Contributor

On Tuesday, November 21, the Samuel Dixon Family Health Center, Inc. (SDFHC) received turkeys donated by the Valencia Water Company and mashed potatoes, corn, stuffing and gravy donated by Superior Grocers to provide 60 families with a complete Thanksgiving dinner. All the food items were delivered at the Val Verde Health Center location in time for the Thanksgiving holiday and were distributed to 60 families from all three of our health center locations in Val Verde, Newhall, and Canyon Country. SDFHC also provided some of their own giveaways for the families as well.

The Valencia Water Company has been a longtime supporter of SDFHC and has annually provided turkeys for our families to enjoy during the holidays. This year, in addition to the turkey donations, Store Manager Jeff Togneri of Superior Grocers in Pacoima, stepped in and donated side dishes to complete the holiday meal. This would never have been possible if it were not for the never ending support of our generous contributors.

SDFHC Chief Executive Officer, Philip Solomon, states “We are extremely grateful to Cris Perez, VP of Operations with the Valencia Water Company, and Superior Grocers for their support of our organization and their support to our families who come to us for healthcare, dental care, behavioral health counseling and healthcare enrollment. This has been a great partnership and an annual tradition for us to give back to our community, something we could not do without the support from both of these organizations and all their wonderful employees.”

