Van Hook to join SCV Chamber board, chair new institute

Dr. Dianne Van Hook, Chancellor of College of the Canyons, will join the Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors beginning in 2018 and become the founding chair of The Chamber Institute, which will develop an executive-level think tank focused on business issues in the Santa Clarita Valley.

“Dr. Van Hook is one of the most well respected higher education executives in California and we are thrilled to have her joining our Board of Directors,” said John Musella, the chamber’s board chairman. “Chairing the new Chamber Institute and creating dynamic new partnerships through our community will allow the Chamber to take on significant issues and advocate for our business community.”

The Chamber Institute will be comprised of Leadership SCV, a training program being designed in conjunction with College of the Canyons, and a new think tank which will bring local business executives together to strategically target the top issues facing the business community.

“The SCV Chamber is in a unique position to shape the future of our business landscape and lead its members in adapting to and thriving in a dynamic fast-changing environment,” said Dr. Van Hook. “I am honored to join a committed, innovative group of business leaders in helping to build this new initiative from the ground up to become a great resource for Chamber members. I’m proud to be joining to the Chamber Board of Directors.”

Van Hook brings the total number of new directors of the Chamber Board to nine, the largest one-time appointment of directors in more than a decade. “This is a unique opportunity,” said Troy Hooper, incoming chamber board chair. “We’ve set the stage for the Chamber to be in a great new leadership position in the SCV.”

The new chairman and board members will be installed at the organization’s annual Awards & Installation Gala on Friday, January 26, 2018 at TPC Valencia. The chamber, founded in 1923, represents about one thousand members.