CalRTA Holiday Luncheon

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

Holiday songs beautifully performed by the Golden Valley High School Choir at the CalRTA Holiday Luncheon in December. Courtesy photo

By Debra Bach, Santa Clarita Contributor

 

A guest enjoying the CalRTA Holiday Luncheon in December. Courtesy photo

Many braved fires, ferocious winds, power outages, etc. to attend the SCV chapter of CalRTA’s holiday luncheon. Founding member and first chapter president Anna May Robinson surprised everyone by attending.

Entertainment was a series of holiday songs beautifully performed by the Golden Valley High School Choir.

