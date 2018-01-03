CalRTA Holiday Luncheon

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Debra Bach, Santa Clarita Contributor

Many braved fires, ferocious winds, power outages, etc. to attend the SCV chapter of CalRTA’s holiday luncheon. Founding member and first chapter president Anna May Robinson surprised everyone by attending.

Entertainment was a series of holiday songs beautifully performed by the Golden Valley High School Choir.