Delta Kappa Gamma Donates Gift Cards to local Organizations
By Signal Contributor
Last update:4 hours ago
By Penni Perrault, Valencia Community Contributor
SCV Child and Family Center was the recipient of over $500 in gift cards for their clients from the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. DKG, an international Society which promotes professional and personal growth in women educators, donates gift cards for the holidays, every year, to this Center.
