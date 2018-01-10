Delta Kappa Gamma Donates Gift Cards to local Organizations

By Signal Contributor

By Penni Perrault, Valencia Community Contributor

SCV Child and Family Center was the recipient of over $500 in gift cards for their clients from the local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International. DKG, an international Society which promotes professional and personal growth in women educators, donates gift cards for the holidays, every year, to this Center.