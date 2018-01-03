Nola Aronson brings literacy back to her community for Christmas

Nola Aronson attended a special banquet in December where she was honored by Lt. General Pete Osman, USMC (ret), the President and CEO of the USMC Toys for Tots Literacy Program with a special recognition for her support of this program.

Nola had provided over 1,500 books to the Toys for Tots program which will be combined with toys to ensure that over 1,500 less fortunate children in her community—many of which this will be the only book in their house—will be able to enjoy Christmas this year. Based on information provided by General Osman, a simple gesture of a gift over the holiday season is sometimes all it takes to keep a child from breaking away from society. The logic being that if society doesn’t want me, I don’t want society. When coupled with a book, that message of caring rings all the clearer. “In low-income neighborhoods, the ratio of books per child is one age-appropriate book for every 300 children.” (Included in the “Handbook of Early Literacy Research”, Vol. 2 edited by Susan Neuman and David Dickinson)

Because of her efforts, Nola was presented by the General at a Toys for Tots benefit hosted in Los Angeles, CA where she received a “Commander’s Award” for her contribution along with the “Recognition of Duty Award,” as a double honor.

Nola is a long term and steadfast supporter of literacy programs, including the local Boys & Girls Clubs and local schoolsreading programs, as well as her local libraries. Nola stated, “I have been watching the literacy levels decline for too long. I’ve decided to start doing something about this and something effective. Through the Toys for Tots Literacy Program I’ve been able to make a difference. I’ve made sure that the less fortunate families in my community and beyond have access to good reading materials that help the teens to improve their skills and knowledge.”