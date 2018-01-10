Oil Painting Demo at Barnes & Noble

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Olga Kaczmar, Newhall Community Contributor

Frank Lennartz will demonstrate oil painting at the Jan. 15, 2018 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA). This event is free, open to the public and meets at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, located at 23630 Valencia Blvd., in Valencia.

The main theme of Lenartz’s demonstration will be The Allure of Water; Breaking the Myth that Water is a Difficult Subject to Paint.

“One of my favorite quotes is by Edgar Degas: Painting is easy when you don’t know how, but very difficult when you do,” said Lennartz. He currently teaches two ongoing oil painting classes every week in Montrose, CA and Agoura Hills, CA.

Lennartz studied extensively with Ted Goerschner and several other contemporary Masters, developing his style of capturing light and color on canvas, emphasizing the impression or mood of the moment reflected by the landscape. To see more of his works, see: http://franklennartz.com/collections/58552

Lennartz received the prestigious Director’s Choice Award presented by the Carnegie Art Museum where his painting A Trek in the Foothills is part of their permanent collection. His paintings have been exhibited throughout Southern California including in many of the California Art Club’s Gold Medal Exhibitions, the On Location in Malibu exhibitions held at the Weisman Museum of Art at Pepperdine University in Malibu, and at The Old Mill in San Marino. He is an Artist Member of the California Art Club.

Come early, standing room only by 6:30 p.m. For more information, please visit www.SantaClaritaArtists.org.