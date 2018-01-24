Our Community Submissions

By Signal Staff

Last update: 6 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Publication: Wednesdays

Story Length: 500 words (can be shorter or longer depending on the story and is approved by Editor).

Photos: Attach photos as a jpg file to an email. Include photo credit and please provide photo caption information.

Community: Be sure to let us know what community you, as the writer, live in – e.g. Valencia, Stevenson Ranch, etc.

Deadline: The section is assembled every Monday, however, we generally have a backlog of material to publish so publication by a certain date cannot be guaranteed.

Turnaround: Due to the volume of stories and photos submitted, we currently have a backlog of material waiting to be published in the section. Once a story is submitted, there may be weeks of waiting time; however, we always notify contributors of their publication date.

Email: ourcommunity@signalscv.com

About the author View All Posts Signal Staff

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.