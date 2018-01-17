Santa Clarita Encore Chorale’s New Season

By Signal Contributor



By Cheri Walters, Santa Clarita Contributor

The Santa Clarita Encore Chorale, a nonprofit musical arts program for seniors, invites adults 55 and older to join the spring 2018 semester. Repertoire includes a variety of fun songs and medleys ranging from Beach Boys, Beatles and Queen to classic spirituals, Great American Songbook, and even a TV themes medley. The purpose of Encore is to have fun, make friends, and enjoy making music together.

SCV’s Encore Chorale debuted in fall 2015 as one of the newest affiliates of the national Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the largest, fastest growing choral program for seniors in the nation.

Kickoff rehearsal is Friday, January 19, continuing for 14 weeks, 4-5:30 p.m. mostly on Fridays, (plus half-hour sectional rehearsals TBD). The 15-week semester climaxes with a free public concert on Friday, May 4. Rehearsals and concert are held at the Newhall Church of the Nazarene, 23857 The Old Road (near Calgrove and I-5). A modest semester “tuition” helps cover costs; introductory rehearsal is free.

For more details, contact conductor Cheri Walters at 661-347-3221, cheri.walters@gmail.com.

OR Roberta Kessler at 818-468-2285, rkessler1367@gmail.com.