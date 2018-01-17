Santa Clarita’s Royal Court of Wrestling

By Archie Mendoza, Stevenson Ranch Community Contributor

Women’s wrestling participation is at an all-time high and we are fortunate to have local youths putting Santa Clarita on the national map. From club wrestling to high school, our local youths are competing year round nearly every weekend.

Wrestling for the Valencia High School 2 time League Champions are America Lopez, Priscilla Ramirez, and Shani Tyson. Ysabella Hinojosa competes for the power house Titan Mercury Wrestling Club. All these ladies combined have racked up over 200 medals competing across the country.

“Back when I wrestled there were a couple of girls that would wrestle boys. Nowadays, there are full girl teams that are wreaking shop all over Cali. It’s awesome!” – Brian Peterson, owner of Peterson Grapplers Gym & Head coach of The VHS Wrestling team.

America Lopez, 14, VHS Wrestling Team 170lbs, Girls Rebel Rumble 1nd place, Girls Golden Legend 1st place, Girls Tournament of Champions 2thplace

Priscilla Ramirez, 16, VHS Wrestling Team 121 lbs, Girls Rebel Rumble 2nd place, Girls Golden Legend 1st place, Girls Tournament of Champions 4th place

Shani Tyson, 16, VHS Wrestling Team 145lbs, CIF Southern Section Qualifier 4th place

Ysabella Hinojosa, 11, Titan Mercury Wrestling Club 95lbs, Coyote Classic 1st place, Roadrunner Classic 1st place, CA Folkstyle State 2nd place, CA Freestyle State 2nd place, Midway Freestyle National 2nd place