University News

Last update: 6 hours ago

Bucknell University, Lewisburg, PA

Young Kim, Class of 2021, from Valencia, was named to the dean’s list at Bucknell University during the fall semester of the 2017-18 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Lehigh University, Bethlehem, PA

Dean’s List status, which is awarded to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses, has been granted to Hyeji Suh of Castaic, in the fall 2017 semester.

Southern Arkansas University, Magnolia, AR

Southern Arkansas University recognized more than 500 graduates with degrees at the fall commencement ceremony on December 8, 2017.

Honorees from this area included:

Serena LeDuff graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. LeDuffearned the honor of Cum Laude, with a grade point average between 3.5-3.74, and is from Valencia, and was a Middle School Education (STEM) major in the College of Education.

Kaitlyn Reiner graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Reinerearned the honor of Cum Laude, with a grade point average between 3.5-3.74, and is from Canyon Country, and was a Middle School Education (STEM) major in the College of Education.

