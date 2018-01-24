University News

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 6 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Aurora University, Aurora, IL

Aurora University has named Alyssa Bloom* of Santa Clarita, to the Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. Bloom is majoring in Special Education. The Dean’s List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors (*) have earned a perfect 4.0.

Founded in 1893, Aurora University is dedicated to the transformative power of learning and annually enrolls some 5,500 degree-seeking students at the bachelor’s, masters and doctoral levels at its campuses in Aurora and Woodstock, Illinois, and Williams Bay, Wisconsin.

Emmanuel College, Boston, MA

Talia Roth of Castaic was recently named to Emmanuel College’s Dean’s List for the fall 2017 semester. To earn a spot on the Dean’s List, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

Emmanuel College is a co-educational, residential institution with a 17-acre campus in the heart of Boston’s educational, scientific, cultural and medical communities. Enrolling more than 2,200 undergraduate and graduate students, the College provides boundless opportunities for students to expand their worldview through rigorous coursework, significant internship and career opportunities throughout the Boston area and beyond, collaborations with distinguished and dedicated faculty, and participation in a dynamic campus community. Emmanuel’s more than 50 programs in the sciences, liberal arts, business, nursing, and education foster spirited discourse and substantive learning experiences that honor the College’s Catholic educational mission to educate the whole person and provide an ethical and relevant 21st-century education.





University of Rhode Island, Kingston, RI

The University of Rhode Island is pleased to announce that Hannah Ritchie of Newhall, was named to the fall 2017 Dean’s List.

5,500 undergraduates have qualified for the fall 2017 Dean’s List. The students represent nearly all of Rhode Island’s cities and towns, all six New England states, New York and New Jersey, and many other states and nations.

To be included on the Dean’s List, students must have completed 12 or more credits during a semester for letter grades with at least a 3.30 quality point average. Part-time students qualify with the accumulation of 12 credits with a 3.30 quality point average. The list includes students who have not yet declared their majors as well as those from all of the University’s undergraduate academic colleges.

The University of Rhode Island’s pioneering research extends the University’s influence well beyond its coastal borders, while its unique interdisciplinary courses provide its 16,637 undergraduate and graduate students with global opportunities in an intimate environment. In May 2017, more than 3,300 undergraduate and about 660 graduate degrees were awarded. The University now has more than 120,000 alumni worldwide.





University of New England, Biddeford and Portland, ME/Tangier, Morocco

Vanessa Rivera of Valencia has been named to the Dean’s List for the 2017 fall semester at the University of New England. Dean’s List students have attained a grade point average of 3.3 or better out of a possible 4.0 at the end of the semester.

The University of New England is Maine’s largest private university, an innovative educational community with two distinctive coastal Maine campuses, a vibrant new campus in Tangier, Morocco, and a robust offering of degree and certificate programs online. UNE is home to Maine’s only medical and dental schools-part of a comprehensive health education mission built on a pioneering interprofessional approach that includes pharmacy, nursing and an array of allied health professions.



George Fox University, Newberg, OR

Gabby Thomas of Santa Clarita was among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the fall 2017 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.

Thomas is a junior majoring in nursing.

George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country and is a Christian college classified by U.S. News & World Report as a “Best Regional University.” Money magazine ranked it the No. 1 School in Oregon in its 2017-18 “Best Colleges for Your Money” list. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university’s campus in Newberg, Ore., and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond, Ore. George Fox offers bachelor’s degrees in more than 40 majors, degree-completion programs for working adults, six seminary degrees, and 13 master’s and doctoral degrees.

About the author View All Posts Signal Contributor

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.