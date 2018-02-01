Better Self Care with The Ivy Day Spa

By Martha Michael

Nearly 20 percent of American adults get massages, at least once a year, according to the American Massage Therapy Association. And with millions turning to the comfort and relaxation of spa visits, you can safely conclude it has a power that goes beyond explanation.

Staff members at The Ivy Day Spa in Valencia can not only explain the benefits of massage, they can also tell you why the treatments they offer go way beyond an hour or two on the massage table. Their goal is more than temporary relief from everyday stressors. Their mission is wellness.

“We all like to get a massage to relax, but there are multiple levels of benefits and uses from it,” said Wendy Whitehead, spa director at The Ivy Day Spa. “What is offered is a combination of wellness and lifestyle, more than just spa treatments.”

Owner Eric Smith has designed a retreat atmosphere, where guests gain deeper refreshment than the ordinary spa experience. The menu of options at Ivy Day Spa includes a range of luxury services meant to benefit them physically, emotionally and spiritually. From quiet time sipping a warm cup of tea to the soothing solitude of the rainfall shower, you’re invited to rest and make it a day of renewal.

The Ivy Day Spa’s body polish, wrap and Swedish massage may be your treatment choice to address aching muscles and stress relief. And for some, a spa day is a point of connection, enjoying “The Grotto,” where you can receive a body moisturizing experience with friends or the one you love.

Our professional skin care experts offer both traditional spa facials and advanced skin care treatments with clinical grade products. From exfoliating to toning, facial treatments are customized to your specific skincare needs. The intensive Fire & Ice Facial is a local favorite; the gentle skin resurfacing provides visible results with no downtime. Clients at The Ivy Day Spa can choose from a full menu of facial treatments, including microdermabrasion, an anti-aging treatment, or any one of a number of peels.

If head-to-toe beauty is your goal, you may want to enhance your visit with a manicure or pedicure. A skin-smoothing scrub, followed by a luxurious moisture treatment, prelude your trimming, buffing and polish of your choice. There is also eyelash extension service and a Spa Lifestyle Store, where you can complete your collection of beauty products for home use.

But the benefits are more than skin deep at Ivy Day Spa. The main mission is to bring about natural healing through a holistic approach, maximizing relaxation, from the feel of plush robes, allowing time to unwind in the steam room or whirlpool bath, to lounging by the fireplace with a warm cup of tea. With 14 treatment rooms, spacious changing and bathing rooms for both men and women, a co-ed 2-story solarium, and unique social spa treatments in the Grotto, the entire experience is aimed at restoration.

It’s this atmosphere that makes Ivy Day Spa more than a suburban getaway. It’s a destination for wellness.

Smith believes in the healing power of massage and he shows it as a board member for the non-profit organization Integrative Touch for Kids in Tucson. The mission of ITK is to use integrative medicine to treat children with serious illnesses and their families, offering relief from pain, symptoms, and the stress of illness through gentle touch, meditation and other forms of healing.

ITK looks outside of the box for methods to inspire hope and strength for children and families who are weighed down by the effects of significant medical issues. Activities such as the butterfly and ladybug release program symbolize transformation and freedom from the weight of medical challenges.

Therapies include bodywork, acupuncture, sound healing, energy therapies, play, art, and movement therapies. Healing circles bring families together for an afternoon with healing arts practitioners, and ITK hosts wellness weekends, retreats and hospital programs.

Such health-inducing practices are reflected in Smith’s goals for The Ivy Day Spa. When Eric and his wife, Faye, were introduced to ITK by their neighbor, founder Shay Bider, they were moved by the results pediatric patients experienced through the non-profit’s programs.

“Emotionally, psychologically, spiritually – no one had the tools or resources to address that,” Bider explained. “That’s what we do now … first, we identify where the greatest point of suffering is. It might be pain, it might be they aren’t sleeping, it may be fear. From that place we start our therapeutic approach.”

Smith is working with ITK to benefit those who need these therapies, while bringing that spirit to his own business.

“He understands the bigger picture of wellness as a whole,” Bider said. “The therapy of touch can make a meaningful difference, and can be an important part of your health maintenance.”

That underscores the purpose behind Ivy Day Spa’s expansive range of services for the Santa Clarita community. Like all Americans, local residents need time for relaxation on every level, in order to maximize their wellness.