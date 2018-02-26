Hawaiian Bunco Bash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Source: Press release

Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted by the Auxiliary of the Child & Family Center in the Center’s Education Building, the evening’s main event will feature fast-paced Bunco rolls with chances to win three championships. Each lucky champion will go home with two tickets to the Center’s Taste of the Town extravaganza next May.

The festivities will begin with a social at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner, wine, dessert, Bunco, and a raffle featuring a child’s formal dress donated by designer Barbara Moore of Dream Dress, tickets to Taste of the Town, and King’s Hockey tickets.

Tickets for the event cost $30 per person and may be reserved at www.childfamilycenter.org or by calling Harley Zugbaum, 661-259-9439, ext. 3166

The Center’s Education Building is located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway (off Soledad Canyon). All proceeds will benefit the Child & Family Center’s Emergency Fund for families in need.

The Child & Family Center provides mental health, behavioral, and educational support services for Santa Clarita Valley children, adults, and families in crisis. Programs at the Center offer skills to help its clients develop healthy, supportive relationships that encourage them to become responsible, caring citizens.