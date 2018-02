0 SHARES Share Tweet

As quoted in the news on Friday, a 17-year-old said to her mother after bringing up the Florida Valentine’s Day carnage, ‘As long as I can remember, this has been the norm for me growing up.’” Is this not a pathetic statement, that unfortunately is factual.

At what point do the authorities take notice at the red flags that pop up like the suspect’s message on YouTube, ‘I’m going to be a professional school shooter,’” before action is taken before and not after.

Ken Dean

Santa Clarita