SCV boys hoops roundup: Valencia moving on to second round of playoffs

By Jake Calver

For The Signal

Valencia boys basketball defeated No. 1 seed Oxnard Wednesday night in the first round of CIF-Southern Section Division 2A playoffs 68-63.

Ben Grant scored 17 points with CJ Finely and Dexter Akanno each contributing 12. Richard Kawakami added 10 points. The Vikings were 19 for 20 from the foul line Wednesday night.

Valencia (12-15) will move on to the second round to play Mission College Prep on Friday.

San Marcos 61, West Ranch 50

West Ranch was defeated Wednesday night in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 2A playoffs. Deaken Stangl scored 16 points with seven rebounds, while Josh Paz scored 10 points and pulled down six rebounds.

The Wildcats, who finished fourth in the Foothill League, end the season at 16-10 overall.

Pasadena Poly 77, Trinity 44

Trinity lost to Pasadena Poly Wednesday night in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 4A playoffs.

Tyler Lee, who has been an offensive force for the Knights all season, scored 19 points.

Trinity ends the season 11-11 overall and finished in fourth place in the Heritage League.