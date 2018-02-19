SCVEDC adds fourth speaker for Economic Outlook

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation has added a fourth speaker to the lineup for its marquee event of the year.

Scott Williams, a writer and producer who is best known for his work on NCIS, which has been on the air and filming in the SCV since 2003, will speak at the 2018 Economic Outlook Conference, the SCVEDC announced Monday in a news release.

“He has filmed extensively in the Santa Clarita Valley and will be discussing film and television trends (and he might even bring along a celebrity guest …),” the release reads.

The March 8 event will also feature Dr. Mark Schniepp, director of the California Economic Forecast; Robert Tucker of Innovation Resource Consulting Group, a global research and executive development firm with clients in 48 countries; and Dr. Mark Vitner, a Wells Fargo senior economist.

In addition to his producing and writing work, Williams is co-founder of Shane’s Inspiration, a non-profit organization that builds playgrounds that allow disabled children to play with their able-bodied peers.

The three-hour Economic Outlook Conference, presented by Wells Fargo, will be staged this year for the first time at TPC Valencia.

If you go

What: The 2018 SCVEDC Economic Outlook Conference

When: Thursday, March 8; 2-5 p.m. Registration opens at 1:30 p.m.

Where: TPC Valencia, 26550 Heritage View Lane, Stevenson Ranch

Tickets: Purchase online at www.scvedc.org/outlook or call 661-288-4000.