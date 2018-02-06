A Seaside Delight – Tall Ships Sail into Ventura Harbor

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Source: Release

Back by popular demand, Tall Ships, Hawaiian Chieftain and Lady Washington, commence their annual voyage along the California coast and sail into Ventura Harbor on Tuesday, February 13, at noon and will remain until Monday, March 5. The historical vessels will dock in front of the Ventura Harbor Village Promenade.

The visiting Tall Ships are rich in history and seaside lure. Hawaiian Chieftain was built in Hawaii in 1988 and originally designed for cargo trade among the Hawaiian Islands. Launched in 1989, Lady Washington is a full-scale reproduction of the original Lady Washington, which was built in 1750s and was one of the first U.S. flagged ships to explore the west coast of North America.

Beginning Tuesday, February 13 through March 4, Dockside Tours of the ships will be available from 4-5 p.m. Tue-Fri. Tours for the Lady Washington will be available on Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. No tours on Mondays or on Tuesday, February 20.

These tours offer a living history experience. The tours focus on an authentic 18th Century sailor’s view of traveling by Tall Ship, as well as a chance to meet the ship’s crew and learn what it took to adventure to new lands. $5 donation recommended for Dockside Tours; additional donation amounts support educational programs.

Looking for more adventure? Three-Hour Battle Sails or Two-Hour Adventure Sails, complete with firing cannons and hoisting of the main sails are just the ticket! Battle Sails are available every weekend day from 2 p.m. -5 p.m. and feature a recreation of a naval skirmish with close quarter maneuvers. Adventure Sails take place on Sundays from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. out in the channel to experience life on the high seas. For Battle and Adventure Sail ticket reservations call 800-200-5239 or visit www.historicalseaport.org.

For visitor information, contact Ventura Harbor Village at 805-477-0470, online at www.VenturaHarborVillage.com.

Ventura Harbor Village is located at 1583 Spinnaker Drive in Ventura.