University News

Cedarville University, Cedarville, OH

Julia Sloan of Canyon Country, has been named to the Cedarville University Dean’s Honor List for fall semester, 2017. Students achieving this recognition maintain a 3.75 GPA for the semester while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Cedarville University, located between Dayton and Columbus, Ohio is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution with an enrollment of 3,963 undergraduate, graduate, and online students in more than 150 areas of study.

Founded in 1887, Cedarville is recognized nationally for its authentic Christian community, rigorous academic programs, strong graduation and retention rates, accredited professional and health science offerings, and leading student satisfaction ratings. For more information about the University, visit www.cedarville.edu.

 

Denison University, Granville, OH

Sally Hyde of Canyon Country, was one of 426 students named to Denison University’s 2017 fall semester dean’s list by Provost Kim Coplin.

“Denison students thrive as they learn new modes of thought and are challenged to see the world in complex ways by faculty who share their own personal enthusiasm for research and scholarship,” says Coplin.

Students who achieve dean’s list status have maintained a grade point average of 3.7 or better (out of 4.0) for the semester. Hyde is a member of the Denison class of 2021

 

Quinnipiac University, Hamden, CT

The following area students were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester at Quinnipiac University:
Grace Thomas, Santa Clarita

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 with no grade lower can C. Full-time students must complete at least 14 credits in a semester, with at least 12 credits that have been graded on a letter grade basis to be eligible. Part-time students must complete at least six credits during a semester.

For more information, please visit QU.edu.

 

 

Saint Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, PA

Daniel Morales, of Valencia, earned Dean’s List honors at Saint Joseph’s University for the fall 2017 semester. Morales studies Biology in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.

Students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or above, a B or greater in all their classes, and complete at least 15 credits to earn Dean’s List status for a semester.

 

 

University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE

More than 5,100 students have been named to the Deans’ List/Explore Center List of Distinguished Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2017-18 academic year.

Kolby Venger, Santa Clarita, freshman, Dean’s List, College of Business, finance.

Madeline Suzanne Bishop, Valencia, senior, Dean’s List, College of Business, management (human resource management).

Qualification for the Deans’ List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying grade-point averages are based on a four-point scale and a minimum of 12 or more graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans’ List for more than one college.

 

