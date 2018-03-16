40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten Fish Fry – Last Day March 23 (Correction)

What: St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays through March 23. Dinners are available for dine in or take out.

When: 4:30 – 8 p.m. $9-$10

Where: St. Clare Catholic Church is located at 19606 Calla Way in Canyon Country.

Cost: The price is $9 for a 2-piece dinner or the fish tacos and $10 for a 3-piece dinner.

More info:http://www.st-clare.org/