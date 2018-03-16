40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten Fish Fry – Last Day March 23 (Correction)

The calendar published in The Signal on Thursday, March 15, erroneously listed that the last day for the fish fry is on Friday, March 16, when in fact we still have another week to enjoy these delicious dinners!
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten Fish Fry
What: St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays through March 23. Dinners are available for dine in or take out.
When: 4:30 – 8 p.m. $9-$10
Where: St. Clare Catholic Church is located at 19606 Calla Way in Canyon Country.
Cost: The price is $9 for a 2-piece dinner or the fish tacos and $10 for a 3-piece dinner.
More info:http://www.st-clare.org/
We apologize for the confusion.