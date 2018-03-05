Barbara Gassner: Gun solution is simple

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

This is in response to retired deputy McMichael’s opinion of Sat. Feb 24. He stated, “Bottom line is guns are not the problem. It’s people.”

Seriously?

It’s only logical to say if people did not have access to automatic weapons, they couldn’t use them to shoot scores of people: children or adults.

More laws dictating more thorough background checks will not help. Arming teachers will not help. Having more armed guards at schools all over the country will not help.
The beginning of a solution is simple.

Start the process of eliminating any automatic weapon or kit to transform “legal” weapons into automatic weapons for public purchase and begin buy-back programs to encourage getting weapons, legal or illegal, off the streets nationwide.

Caches of illegal weaponry are part of the problem, especially in gang-controlled neighborhoods where people fear for the lives of their loved ones daily. But, as we have all seen, gun violence can happen in anyone’s neighborhood. No one is immune to this problem. Everyone deserves a chance at a non-violent life.

This should not be a state by state option. This should be an immediate nationwide push for sanity and safety. All it takes is one addition to the 2nd amendment stating “the right to bear arms does not include automatic weaponry to be used solely by the military, and using said weapons when not in a sanctioned military operation is against the law and punishable.”

Our forefathers had no idea such killing machines would exist when this was put into the Constitution. NRA, one does not need an automatic weapon to go hunting. There is no need for it to be displayed on a wall or used to defend your property.

Look to the gun facts of other nations: Japan, Australia, Great Britain for example—fewer guns equals fewer deaths by guns.

Simple fact.

I fear our society has become desensitized by the constant illusionistic violence seen in movies, TV, videos, electronic media games, etc. No wonder society worldwide becomes shocked into reality by mass or individual tragedies affecting the lives of real people. All lives matter.

Take action that makes sense.

Barbara Gassner
Valencia

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Barbara Gassner: Gun solution is simple

3 hours ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

This is in response to retired deputy McMichael’s opinion of Sat. Feb 24. He stated, “Bottom line is guns are not the problem. It’s people.”

Seriously?

It’s only logical to say if people did not have access to automatic weapons, they couldn’t use them to shoot scores of people: children or adults.

More laws dictating more thorough background checks will not help. Arming teachers will not help. Having more armed guards at schools all over the country will not help.
The beginning of a solution is simple.

Start the process of eliminating any automatic weapon or kit to transform “legal” weapons into automatic weapons for public purchase and begin buy-back programs to encourage getting weapons, legal or illegal, off the streets nationwide.

Caches of illegal weaponry are part of the problem, especially in gang-controlled neighborhoods where people fear for the lives of their loved ones daily. But, as we have all seen, gun violence can happen in anyone’s neighborhood. No one is immune to this problem. Everyone deserves a chance at a non-violent life.

This should not be a state by state option. This should be an immediate nationwide push for sanity and safety. All it takes is one addition to the 2nd amendment stating “the right to bear arms does not include automatic weaponry to be used solely by the military, and using said weapons when not in a sanctioned military operation is against the law and punishable.”

Our forefathers had no idea such killing machines would exist when this was put into the Constitution. NRA, one does not need an automatic weapon to go hunting. There is no need for it to be displayed on a wall or used to defend your property.

Look to the gun facts of other nations: Japan, Australia, Great Britain for example—fewer guns equals fewer deaths by guns.

Simple fact.

I fear our society has become desensitized by the constant illusionistic violence seen in movies, TV, videos, electronic media games, etc. No wonder society worldwide becomes shocked into reality by mass or individual tragedies affecting the lives of real people. All lives matter.

Take action that makes sense.

Barbara Gassner
Valencia

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
5:30 pm Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Mar 6 @ 5:30 pm
Hawaiian Bunco Bash Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]