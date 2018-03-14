Boys & Girls Club 50th Anniversary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Building Great Futures for 50 Years

Source: Press Release

It was some 20 years before the City of Santa Clarita was a city. Many young families had chosen the Newhall-Saugus area to put down roots because of affordable housing, which the area had in droves. What the community was lacking, was recreational and after-school activities for children. Thanks to a small group of community members, the Boys Club of Newhall-Saugus was formed in 1968. Since that day the club has had locations all over Santa Clarita, held 46 auctions, raised millions of dollars for programming and operations, changed the official name from Boys Club of Newhall-Saugus to the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley, but most importantly, has provided valuable resources, programming, educational and social opportunities for tens of thousands of children and teens. All this adds up to a stronger and safer community, with responsible youth headed for a bright future. We invite you to celebrate the Boys & Girls Club of the Santa Clarita Valley’s landmark 50th anniversary. Look back over the last five decades of the Boys & Girls Club as we rediscover articles from The Signal covering the club’s growth and success in building great futures for 50 years.

This celebration will continue throughout 2018 as history, alumni success stories and future goals will be woven throughout all of the popular community events hosted by the Boys & Girls Club, including our Annual Benefit Auction, Festival of Trees and two very special birthday celebrations at each of our clubhouses. The Board of Directors and all the children we serve want to thank you for the community support we’ve enjoyed over the last half century.