Out of the Bunker: A Good Decision

By Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

Last update: 1 min ago

 

Do you make good decisions on the golf course?

It’s probably something that you don’t think much about.

Typically, golfers are focused on improving their swings and putting strokes when they are at the golf course.

You all know that this is true.

We are creatures of habit about going to the practice range to hit a bunch of balls, before, eventually, heading to the putting green to hit a few putts.

That’s about it.

However, being a good golfer doesn’t only come down to hitting the ball better and making more putts.  Being a good golfer requires that you make good decisions on the golf course.

I am the head coach of a college golf team. My team consists mostly of young ladies with very little tournament experience.

As a first-year program, this is the reality of the situation. We practice a lot, and the improvement during these practice sessions is drastic. It’s exciting for me to see. But, I am quickly reminded of my team’s inexperience when it comes to decision making on the course.

Good decision making on the golf course requires that you recognize your strengths, as well as your weaknesses.

For example, if you’ve lost confidence in your driver—stop hitting your driver. If you’ve lost confidence in your chipping, try using your putter from off the green.

These are very generic examples, I realize that.  However, the point is to play the game that you are most comfortable with. Unfortunately, as golfers we can get caught up in attempting the shot we believe we ought to hit, as opposed to attempting the shot we are comfortable hitting.

This is the challenge my golf team deals with, and we are beginning to improve on our decision making.

If you spend more time focusing on making good decisions on the golf course, you will notice a significant improvement in your game.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Hans Kersting

Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

Out of the Bunker: A Good Decision

1 min ago
Add Comment
Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

 

Do you make good decisions on the golf course?

It’s probably something that you don’t think much about.

Typically, golfers are focused on improving their swings and putting strokes when they are at the golf course.

You all know that this is true.

We are creatures of habit about going to the practice range to hit a bunch of balls, before, eventually, heading to the putting green to hit a few putts.

That’s about it.

However, being a good golfer doesn’t only come down to hitting the ball better and making more putts.  Being a good golfer requires that you make good decisions on the golf course.

I am the head coach of a college golf team. My team consists mostly of young ladies with very little tournament experience.

As a first-year program, this is the reality of the situation. We practice a lot, and the improvement during these practice sessions is drastic. It’s exciting for me to see. But, I am quickly reminded of my team’s inexperience when it comes to decision making on the course.

Good decision making on the golf course requires that you recognize your strengths, as well as your weaknesses.

For example, if you’ve lost confidence in your driver—stop hitting your driver. If you’ve lost confidence in your chipping, try using your putter from off the green.

These are very generic examples, I realize that.  However, the point is to play the game that you are most comfortable with. Unfortunately, as golfers we can get caught up in attempting the shot we believe we ought to hit, as opposed to attempting the shot we are comfortable hitting.

This is the challenge my golf team deals with, and we are beginning to improve on our decision making.

If you spend more time focusing on making good decisions on the golf course, you will notice a significant improvement in your game.

 

 

About the author

View All Posts
Hans Kersting

Hans Kersting, Golf Professional

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
Mar
16
Fri
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 16 – Mar 17 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]