Gabriela Yearick: Combating homelessness as a community

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 mins ago

Opinion - santa clarita news

I come from a military family, and this has allowed me wider view of the world as a whole.

As a new transplant to the Santa Clarita area, one of the most surprising aspects of this city has been the large homeless population.

The homeless of the city encompass students, children and even individuals with one or two jobs that are unable to make ends meet due to the high cost of living in the area.

Currently, there are services in the area to help the homeless, but, unfortunately the local shelter, Bridge to Home, is only open through the winter and not all-year long for individuals and families.

This leads to a large migratory movement of homeless to and from the shelter and adjoining areas. While the population moves as the summer heat becomes a hazard, the surrounding areas become flooded with people that are in need and have very few places to turn for help.

According to the city of Santa Clarita’s webpage, last year’s Homeless Count of Los Angeles for 2017 identified 57,794 homeless individuals and families, unsheltered and sheltered.

This number does not include those that were not counted, which could mean that this number is not representative of the entire population.

In my area, there were 331 identified homeless individuals.

Although the number 331 may not seem like a lot given the population density of the area, each individual is a human being and is born with the basic rights that all people are guaranteed.

They deserve dignity, respect and help from their country.

In truth, most Americans have on average less than $5,000 in their bank account.

This means that given the high cost of living many people are living check-to-check and have very little cushion should they have a bout of bad luck, illness or injury.

In essence, this means that as time progresses and the poverty line raises, homelessness will become more and more prevalent in the area as those savings will recede in the rising tide of costs.

As such, many are not immune as they may believe themselves to be.

Homelessness can affect your family members, your children, the neighbor next door or even you.

This issue hits home for me, because I knew homelessness as a child.

I remember going to school and the only meals I had being provided were school lunches. All that time the school and friends did not know.

We were scared because of the fear of being reported as the area we lived in did not have funds to help families with similar circumstances.

In this, I was a child living in fear of unknown authoritarians taking me from my family and the constant gnaw of starvation rumbling in my stomach.

As a community, we can make sure that this is not the fate of our fellow men, women and children. We can increase funding and donation to Santa Clarita’s local shelter in order to provide year-round services.

This would help the community alleviate the suffering of some of its most vulnerable citizens.

As a short term solution, we, as a community, can help fund the construction of a year-round shelter.

For a long-term solution, I propose local policy changes to increase affordable housing within the city of Santa Clarita as well. According to the Greater Los Angeles Count Organization, the leading cause of homelessness is the economy and Los Angeles lacking affordable housing.

Rental prices for apartments continue to increase, while the minimum wage worker struggles to keep pace.

During a meeting with Chris Najarro, the director of programs at Bridge to Home, it was discussed that the homeless rates within Santa Clarita have risen over the past seven years she has worked with the organization.

Although funding is being provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, county and federal grants, city funding, and donations, additional funding would be necessary to increase services and open the shelter full time to better serve individuals and families going through homelessness.

It was also discussed that as a community it would help to “become familiar with local services to refer any one in need, read upon the issue of homelessness, volunteer and increase funding” to better serve all vulnerable populations.

As a community we can advocate for affordable housing and build a larger shelter in order to provide year-round services to engender the positive change that will allow a more clear vision of the American Dream to many that see it as merely a disenfranchising mirage.

If we are to become the city that sets the pace for others these few small steps towards human dignity with respect to the homeless will leave a lasting impact on forward thinking policy makers and create a better future where children need not feel the sting of economic disparity nor the tearing claws of hunger.

Gabriela Yearick is a student in the Masters in Social Work program at USC.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Opinion - santa clarita news

Gabriela Yearick: Combating homelessness as a community

3 mins ago
Add Comment
Signal Contributor

I come from a military family, and this has allowed me wider view of the world as a whole.

As a new transplant to the Santa Clarita area, one of the most surprising aspects of this city has been the large homeless population.

The homeless of the city encompass students, children and even individuals with one or two jobs that are unable to make ends meet due to the high cost of living in the area.

Currently, there are services in the area to help the homeless, but, unfortunately the local shelter, Bridge to Home, is only open through the winter and not all-year long for individuals and families.

This leads to a large migratory movement of homeless to and from the shelter and adjoining areas. While the population moves as the summer heat becomes a hazard, the surrounding areas become flooded with people that are in need and have very few places to turn for help.

According to the city of Santa Clarita’s webpage, last year’s Homeless Count of Los Angeles for 2017 identified 57,794 homeless individuals and families, unsheltered and sheltered.

This number does not include those that were not counted, which could mean that this number is not representative of the entire population.

In my area, there were 331 identified homeless individuals.

Although the number 331 may not seem like a lot given the population density of the area, each individual is a human being and is born with the basic rights that all people are guaranteed.

They deserve dignity, respect and help from their country.

In truth, most Americans have on average less than $5,000 in their bank account.

This means that given the high cost of living many people are living check-to-check and have very little cushion should they have a bout of bad luck, illness or injury.

In essence, this means that as time progresses and the poverty line raises, homelessness will become more and more prevalent in the area as those savings will recede in the rising tide of costs.

As such, many are not immune as they may believe themselves to be.

Homelessness can affect your family members, your children, the neighbor next door or even you.

This issue hits home for me, because I knew homelessness as a child.

I remember going to school and the only meals I had being provided were school lunches. All that time the school and friends did not know.

We were scared because of the fear of being reported as the area we lived in did not have funds to help families with similar circumstances.

In this, I was a child living in fear of unknown authoritarians taking me from my family and the constant gnaw of starvation rumbling in my stomach.

As a community, we can make sure that this is not the fate of our fellow men, women and children. We can increase funding and donation to Santa Clarita’s local shelter in order to provide year-round services.

This would help the community alleviate the suffering of some of its most vulnerable citizens.

As a short term solution, we, as a community, can help fund the construction of a year-round shelter.

For a long-term solution, I propose local policy changes to increase affordable housing within the city of Santa Clarita as well. According to the Greater Los Angeles Count Organization, the leading cause of homelessness is the economy and Los Angeles lacking affordable housing.

Rental prices for apartments continue to increase, while the minimum wage worker struggles to keep pace.

During a meeting with Chris Najarro, the director of programs at Bridge to Home, it was discussed that the homeless rates within Santa Clarita have risen over the past seven years she has worked with the organization.

Although funding is being provided by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, county and federal grants, city funding, and donations, additional funding would be necessary to increase services and open the shelter full time to better serve individuals and families going through homelessness.

It was also discussed that as a community it would help to “become familiar with local services to refer any one in need, read upon the issue of homelessness, volunteer and increase funding” to better serve all vulnerable populations.

As a community we can advocate for affordable housing and build a larger shelter in order to provide year-round services to engender the positive change that will allow a more clear vision of the American Dream to many that see it as merely a disenfranchising mirage.

If we are to become the city that sets the pace for others these few small steps towards human dignity with respect to the homeless will leave a lasting impact on forward thinking policy makers and create a better future where children need not feel the sting of economic disparity nor the tearing claws of hunger.

Gabriela Yearick is a student in the Masters in Social Work program at USC.

About the author

View All Posts
Signal Contributor

Signal Contributor

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
23
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 23 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
Mar
24
Sat
10:00 am Become a Resource Parent – Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Become a Resource Parent – Foste... @ College of the Canyons, Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center, Room 222
Mar 24 @ 10:00 am – 12:00 pm
Resource Parents Needed to Foster or Foster-Adopt a Child! Adoption is a meaningful way for individuals and couples to fulfill their dream of parenting. There are approximately 64,000 children in foster care in California. Los[...]
10:00 am Golden Valley HS Band & Color Gu... @ Golden Valley High School Gymnasium
Golden Valley HS Band & Color Gu... @ Golden Valley High School Gymnasium
Mar 24 @ 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Are you or someone you know in the market for a new mattress?! Brand new name-brand mattresses will be displayed at 50% off retail prices!! Choose from a large selection and receive your new mattress[...]