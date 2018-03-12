Lois Eisenberg: America under attack

By Erik Luna

Donald Trump is too consumed by his self-indulgence, rage and resentment that he lacks in knowing what to do about America being under attack by a foreign country.

The Russian meddling in America’s 2016 voting process worked beyond Vladimir Putin’s wildest dreams.

By meddling, the Russians elected their candidate of choice and installed Trump into the White House.

Trump has done nothing and has not attempted to do anything to curtail Russia’s expected interference in the up-and-coming 2018 mid-term election.

If Trump was a patriotic president, he would be investigating the Russian interference of our Democracy himself.

Trump has failed to put our country’s interest first as attested by the above reasons, and the GOP Senate has enabled him to do so by putting their party first.

Disregarding that America is under attack shows that Trump is short sighted and void of comprehending the seriousness of the Russian meddling and not fit to govern.

Lois Eisenberg
Valencia

About the author

Erik Luna

Erik Luna

Erik Luna is a page designer and copy editor for The Signal. He studied journalism at California State University, Northridge.

Erik Luna

