Simon Reyna | ‘The State of This Terrible Country’

I just want to write you to state how thoroughly disgusted I am to find out that your paper is supporting Spencer Pratt for mayor of L.A. How dense can you really be? Please tell me how he will accomplish anything with absolutely zero experience in any kind of work, let alone public office.

This country is going downhill because of our awful administration and you, as the media, are playing a vital part of the state of this terrible country.

I truly hope you do better because you do not represent the majority so stop acting like you do.

Simon Reyna

Newhall