Lynn Wright | Testing the Limits of Credulity

For me The Signal’s letters to the editor are a source of mirth and merriment, but nothing more. Occasionally a letter will appear that makes me giggle out loud. And when I giggle, I have to respond.

Although not anywhere near as ridiculous as Arthur Saginian’s phantom Democratic senator who extolled the virtues of Republican philosophy, Michael Sandeen’s June 5 letter does stretch the limits of credulity. Mr. Sandeen would have us believe the reason we have not found fraud in elections is no one is looking for it. Really? Let’s peel the onion on this one.

On Aug. 1, 2016, a full three months before Donald Trump was elected by the Electoral College, he claimed that the election was being rigged. After winning the presidency despite losing the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes, Trump established a commission in May 2017 to look for voter fraud. Even though it was run by Kris Kobach, a notorious Trump supporter and election denier, the commission was disbanded in January 2018 without having found any evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Skip ahead to 2020. Once again in the run-up to the election, Trump is claiming fraud, of course without evidence, and despite that his administration is in charge. Nevertheless this becomes the basis for the Big Lie. Mr. Sandeen, I remind you that, contrary to your assertion, the 2020 election was scrutinized heavily. The vote in Georgia was recounted, not once, but twice and all three counts showed Joe Biden winning. In April 2021 the Republican-controlled Arizona legislature authorized Cyber Ninjas to do an audit of Maricopa county. After months of almost comical mishandling of data, the Ninjas reported that Biden actually won an additional 360 votes.

Fox News, a prominent voice for advocating election fraud, paid $787 million for its lies.

No, Mr. Sandeen, there have been numerous efforts by motivated partisans to find voter fraud. They haven’t found it, because it doesn’t exist. Such are the times we live in that truth and facts are “inconvenient” and there are people who are more than willing to tear the nation apart in the pursuit of lies.

Lynn Wright

Valencia