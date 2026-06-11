Jack Teoli | A Breakdown of the L.A. Election

The California primaries are still being counted, but there needs to be a deeper discussion about the Los Angeles mayoral race — not only because some Santa Clarita residents do not realize that the Santa Clarita Valley is not Los Angeles, but also because this race perfectly represents the types of political candidates the United States has had to choose from over the past decade.

To summarize Los Angeles politics recently, the City of Angels has been perceived in a negative light. Many residents are dissatisfied with leadership following last year’s fires. Housing remains outrageously expensive, even though rent is at a four-year low. Hollywood production is still struggling to recover. And did I mention homelessness? To be fair, Los Angeles has seen a 17% drop in homelessness, but try telling that to voters. In many voters’ minds, it simply is not good enough.

This brings us to the candidates, the first being incumbent Mayor Karen Bass. Bass is a historically unpopular mayor of Los Angeles, entering this primary with an approval rating in the 30s. She is often perceived as the “establishment” Democrat in the race. She has major endorsements behind her, including from the L.A. Police Department, and she possesses the largest campaign war chest. Bass frequently touts her record regarding Los Angeles’ near-record-low crime rate. However, the cost of living has become outrageous, with projections suggesting that a single individual now needs to earn $120,000 annually to live comfortably. This issue stems largely from housing costs, which Bass has yet to address effectively.

She can continue touting her record, but as long as living expenses remain high and voters continue to see homelessness on the streets, she risks digging the same political hole that Joe Biden dug for himself.

Next is Nithya Raman. A former supporter of Karen Bass, Raman is running on a policy agenda that some would argue is more detailed regarding the issues Angelenos care most about, such as housing, homelessness and Hollywood’s recovery. That said, she is often labeled a “leftist.” I note this because I do not think California is a leftist state. It is certainly liberal, but there is a distinct difference between being liberal and being leftist. Raman will face an uphill battle in defining her own political narrative, much like many progressive candidates across the United States.

Lastly, enter Spencer Pratt. While Pratt is not advancing to the general election, he symbolizes the type of Republican candidate that excites many within the GOP: a populist who is in touch with entertainment culture and who taps into voter frustration. Pratt’s problem was not only that Los Angeles is overwhelmingly Democratic, but also that he offered few solutions to the city’s problems.

While we sit here debating which candidates are best suited to address problems in Los Angeles and across the United States, voters ultimately seem to want elected officials who deliver results.

Jack Teoli

Newhall