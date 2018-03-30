Lois Eisenberg: Frightened by Bolton

0 SHARES Share Tweet

We are now in the throes of being frightened to death by another warmonger who is known to be the epitome of warmongers, John Bolton.

Bolton is extremely hawkish in his views and the consensus is that President Donald Trump being so vulnerable and weak minded in not knowing how to govern America’s fate is going to be in the hands of two very hateful men.

Both men, who lack diplomacy awareness and finesse—which is the key to peace—are very scary for the world.

To add to this devastating combo of Trump, Bolton and Mike Pampeo, the new Secretary of State, Gina Haspel, the new director of the CIA, has been chosen to round out this despicable foursome who advocate torture.

It has been said that Bolton has not “met a country he didn’t want to bomb.”

Bolton’s appointment can very well bring to an end what would divide the United States from its European allies.

Again, the consensus is that Trump was drawn to Bolton for his aggressive and frightening attitude when he was spewing his warmongering views on Fox News.

Trump is a novice at foreign and defense policy and not willing or capable of learning these vital subjects.

The job of a national security adviser is not for a “fanatic or a flamethrower.”

Bolton will most likely work on Trump’s weak impulses and encourage Trump to act on these weak impulses.

Lois Eisenberg

Valencia