Martha Michael: Powerful females: Tracy Cambell

By Martha Michael

Last update: 1 min ago

Opinion - santa clarita news

Defining Tracy Campbell of Santa Clarita isn’t easy. But if an artist took pen to paper to capture her image, it would reveal someone with super strength, speed and invulnerability. Add the patriotic costume and she’d look a lot like DC Comics’ Wonder Woman.

But her strongest resemblance to an animated character is that Campbell believes in using power for good.

She’s the kind of superhero who doesn’t need to be on everyone’s radar. She’s part wife, mom and grandma (“Mimi,” actually), part leader in the workplace and, whatever else she is, she’s fully engaged.

From her first job working in the Universal Studios theme park as a teen, Campbell has enjoyed the ride (pun intended).

“I worked in restaurants and later in the live shows and worked my way into the planning and developing group that designed all the attractions worldwide,” she said.

She worked in studio management at Universal—never in front of the curtain, like her husband Chip, who she met at the theme park. Campbell was the stage manager for a wild west show where he performed as a stuntman.

When the group she worked for at Universal moved to Florida, Campbell went back to finish a degree in English at California State University, Northridge. She and Chip settled in Santa Clarita in 1991, where their son and daughter attended Santa Clarita Elementary School, Arroyo Seco Junior High and Saugus High.

Career-wise, Campbell was hired by her former boss to work for an experiential design company in Pasadena that created museum attractions. Twelve years ago, she took a job at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

“A former colleague of mine was working there and came across a job that was very appealing to me,” Campbell said.
It was also very familiar.

“Sometimes it feels like I’ve spent the whole time (at Disney),” Campbell said. “There’s a familiarity in the structure of creative development. Even though we make films, we are really bringing concepts to execution; it’s not different. At Universal, I was involved on the business side, but now it’s ‘What kinds of skills and knowledge do we need to do a film?’”

As the director of production training at Disney Animation for almost 10 years, Campbell’s work involves pulling teams together to create animated films and television, which can take five years from the idea phase to delivery.

“The best thing is that I learn something new, literally, every day. There’s never, ever a dull moment,” Campbell said.

She loves the entertainment industry for the diversity of people she meets who come from all parts of the world. When working on Disney’s “Moana,” an animated musical fantasy adventure film, the filmmaking team worked with a creative trust made up of experts from the Pacific Islands.

“We always focus on great research,” Campbell said. “It enriched ‘Moana’s’ storytelling and opened up even more about diversity and authenticity.”

Toward that end, for Disney’s adventure film “Zootopia,” design, technology, and animation teams spent time at the Natural History Museum, in part, to study animal pelts.

“The most challenging thing is juggling all of it,” Campbell said. “It’s working to keep all the different teams inspired and finding the time in a production schedule to highlight learning.”

Somehow, she and her boss, the head of production, carved out time in the schedule to do good. In part, by becoming active members of Women in Animation, a non-profit organization promoting safe and equitable work environments in the industry by providing resources and connections to advance women in the field.

“Today, the majority of leaders and production management are women, while the majority of leaders in creative development are men,” Campbell explained. “That’s part of what Women in Animation is trying to do—address that imbalance—‘50-50 by 2025.’”

The goal is for women to hold 50 percent of creative leadership by the year 2025. It has been a consistent total of about 20 percent for a long time, Campbell said.

Part of the power to do good comes from the fact that Women in Animation has a totally volunteer board, she added. And there is strong support from the powers that be.

“All of us have big day jobs, which means our studios are supporting this as well,” Campbell said. “It’s not only happening from 8 to 12 at night. Studios are using their power for good.”

Animation studios supporting live action—sounds ironic.
“It’s the right thing to do for humanity,” Campbell said, “but it’s also about fostering a diverse artistic community.”

Like last year’s film release made Wonder Woman a symbol for cultural relevance once again, Campbell has joined the live action engagement of women in Hollywood promoting equality and inclusion and fighting unconscious bias. Like the peace-loving Amazons against Ares, god of war, she’s joined forces with the Time’s Up movement.

“I’m happy and privileged to be a part of it,” Campbell said, referring to it as a community of sisterhood.

Monthly meetings of the organization are held in relatively private locations such as film studio lots, mostly because of the star power in attendance. Speakers have included Gloria Steinem and Anita Hill, while Hollywood heavy-hitters such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Shonda Rhimes appear in modest, unglorified fashion, sometimes taking a spot on the floor when there’s standing room only. Some of those hundreds of seats are filled by animation’s star power.

“Some of the most senior women in the company come to the meetings,” Campbell said.

Most people think of the legal defense fund established by Time’s Up founders, but the group is much more than A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman putting some cash together. At Time’s Up meetings, members have heard from the Alliance of Female Farmworkers, the Southern Law Poverty Center and from one of the women who created “The Board List,” a compilation of about 2,000 women qualified to sit on high-powered corporate boards. It was created when companies claimed they couldn’t find women to take open seats on their board of directors. It’s a talent marketplace sometimes referred to as “LinkedIn for female board candidates.” Ebay got a couple of board members through The Board List, said Campbell.

Expect more from Time’s Up in the future, including words like “inclusion” and “intersectionality.”

“They’re looking at how to be a movement, not just a hashtag,” Campbell said.

The parallel worlds of Tracy Campbell and her superhero sister are limited. She isn’t an Amazon princess, and she doesn’t need to kick butt to use her power for good. She doesn’t even need the armaments of a javelin, bow or metallic bracelets. But there’s one weapon she does find useful in the push for greater equality in the world: That’s the lasso of truth.

Martha Michael is a contributing writer for The Signal and serves as editor for three local publications. She has been writing professionally for decades and is the author of “Canyon Country” by Arcadia Publishing.

About the author

View All Posts
Martha Michael

Martha Michael

Martha Michael is a contributing writer for The Signal and serves as editor for three local publications. She has been writing professionally for decades and is the author of “Canyon Country” by Arcadia Publishing.

Opinion - santa clarita news

Martha Michael: Powerful females: Tracy Cambell

1 min ago
Add Comment
Martha Michael

Defining Tracy Campbell of Santa Clarita isn’t easy. But if an artist took pen to paper to capture her image, it would reveal someone with super strength, speed and invulnerability. Add the patriotic costume and she’d look a lot like DC Comics’ Wonder Woman.

But her strongest resemblance to an animated character is that Campbell believes in using power for good.

She’s the kind of superhero who doesn’t need to be on everyone’s radar. She’s part wife, mom and grandma (“Mimi,” actually), part leader in the workplace and, whatever else she is, she’s fully engaged.

From her first job working in the Universal Studios theme park as a teen, Campbell has enjoyed the ride (pun intended).

“I worked in restaurants and later in the live shows and worked my way into the planning and developing group that designed all the attractions worldwide,” she said.

She worked in studio management at Universal—never in front of the curtain, like her husband Chip, who she met at the theme park. Campbell was the stage manager for a wild west show where he performed as a stuntman.

When the group she worked for at Universal moved to Florida, Campbell went back to finish a degree in English at California State University, Northridge. She and Chip settled in Santa Clarita in 1991, where their son and daughter attended Santa Clarita Elementary School, Arroyo Seco Junior High and Saugus High.

Career-wise, Campbell was hired by her former boss to work for an experiential design company in Pasadena that created museum attractions. Twelve years ago, she took a job at Walt Disney Animation Studios.

“A former colleague of mine was working there and came across a job that was very appealing to me,” Campbell said.
It was also very familiar.

“Sometimes it feels like I’ve spent the whole time (at Disney),” Campbell said. “There’s a familiarity in the structure of creative development. Even though we make films, we are really bringing concepts to execution; it’s not different. At Universal, I was involved on the business side, but now it’s ‘What kinds of skills and knowledge do we need to do a film?’”

As the director of production training at Disney Animation for almost 10 years, Campbell’s work involves pulling teams together to create animated films and television, which can take five years from the idea phase to delivery.

“The best thing is that I learn something new, literally, every day. There’s never, ever a dull moment,” Campbell said.

She loves the entertainment industry for the diversity of people she meets who come from all parts of the world. When working on Disney’s “Moana,” an animated musical fantasy adventure film, the filmmaking team worked with a creative trust made up of experts from the Pacific Islands.

“We always focus on great research,” Campbell said. “It enriched ‘Moana’s’ storytelling and opened up even more about diversity and authenticity.”

Toward that end, for Disney’s adventure film “Zootopia,” design, technology, and animation teams spent time at the Natural History Museum, in part, to study animal pelts.

“The most challenging thing is juggling all of it,” Campbell said. “It’s working to keep all the different teams inspired and finding the time in a production schedule to highlight learning.”

Somehow, she and her boss, the head of production, carved out time in the schedule to do good. In part, by becoming active members of Women in Animation, a non-profit organization promoting safe and equitable work environments in the industry by providing resources and connections to advance women in the field.

“Today, the majority of leaders and production management are women, while the majority of leaders in creative development are men,” Campbell explained. “That’s part of what Women in Animation is trying to do—address that imbalance—‘50-50 by 2025.’”

The goal is for women to hold 50 percent of creative leadership by the year 2025. It has been a consistent total of about 20 percent for a long time, Campbell said.

Part of the power to do good comes from the fact that Women in Animation has a totally volunteer board, she added. And there is strong support from the powers that be.

“All of us have big day jobs, which means our studios are supporting this as well,” Campbell said. “It’s not only happening from 8 to 12 at night. Studios are using their power for good.”

Animation studios supporting live action—sounds ironic.
“It’s the right thing to do for humanity,” Campbell said, “but it’s also about fostering a diverse artistic community.”

Like last year’s film release made Wonder Woman a symbol for cultural relevance once again, Campbell has joined the live action engagement of women in Hollywood promoting equality and inclusion and fighting unconscious bias. Like the peace-loving Amazons against Ares, god of war, she’s joined forces with the Time’s Up movement.

“I’m happy and privileged to be a part of it,” Campbell said, referring to it as a community of sisterhood.

Monthly meetings of the organization are held in relatively private locations such as film studio lots, mostly because of the star power in attendance. Speakers have included Gloria Steinem and Anita Hill, while Hollywood heavy-hitters such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Shonda Rhimes appear in modest, unglorified fashion, sometimes taking a spot on the floor when there’s standing room only. Some of those hundreds of seats are filled by animation’s star power.

“Some of the most senior women in the company come to the meetings,” Campbell said.

Most people think of the legal defense fund established by Time’s Up founders, but the group is much more than A-listers like Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman putting some cash together. At Time’s Up meetings, members have heard from the Alliance of Female Farmworkers, the Southern Law Poverty Center and from one of the women who created “The Board List,” a compilation of about 2,000 women qualified to sit on high-powered corporate boards. It was created when companies claimed they couldn’t find women to take open seats on their board of directors. It’s a talent marketplace sometimes referred to as “LinkedIn for female board candidates.” Ebay got a couple of board members through The Board List, said Campbell.

Expect more from Time’s Up in the future, including words like “inclusion” and “intersectionality.”

“They’re looking at how to be a movement, not just a hashtag,” Campbell said.

The parallel worlds of Tracy Campbell and her superhero sister are limited. She isn’t an Amazon princess, and she doesn’t need to kick butt to use her power for good. She doesn’t even need the armaments of a javelin, bow or metallic bracelets. But there’s one weapon she does find useful in the push for greater equality in the world: That’s the lasso of truth.

Martha Michael is a contributing writer for The Signal and serves as editor for three local publications. She has been writing professionally for decades and is the author of “Canyon Country” by Arcadia Publishing.

About the author

View All Posts
Martha Michael

Martha Michael

Martha Michael is a contributing writer for The Signal and serves as editor for three local publications. She has been writing professionally for decades and is the author of “Canyon Country” by Arcadia Publishing.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
15
Thu
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 15 – Mar 16 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
Mar
16
Fri
all-day ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
ARTree Community Art Center-Art ... @ ARTree Community Center
Mar 16 – Mar 17 all-day
There are a few seats left in our Junior Arts Sampler (ages 5 – 7) and our Arts Sampler (ages 8 – 12) classes which start next week.  We are offering them on a first-call basis[...]
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 16 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:30 pm College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
College Jazz Ensemble Spring Con... @ Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center
Mar 16 @ 7:30 pm
College Jazz Ensemble to Present Spring Concert ‘Jazz It Up’ on March 16 The College of the Canyons music department and the award-winning COC Studio Jazz Ensemble and Lab Bands will present “Jazz It Up[...]