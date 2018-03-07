Coco Chanel Celebrated at the Newcomers and Friends February Luncheon

Jodie Baker, Producer and Director of "Chanel". Courtesy photo

By Gwen Halstead, Newhall Community Contributor
Coco Chanel was celebrated at Newcomers and Friends February luncheon at Sand Canyon Country Club. Valerie Lunt gave the history of Coco Chanel who was and is a “Woman in History”.
A fashion show followed with 16 members & guests modeling representative and original Chanel fashions. Chanel vintage perfume bottles, makeup, and skin care were also displayed.
The event was presented and choreographed by Member Jodie Baker and contributing members.  Making an exquisitely beautiful and fun afternoon.
“Fashion fades, only style remains the same”.  Coco Chanel
Newcomers and Friends is a social club open to all women in the Santa Clarita Valley who are new to the area or would like to meet new friends.  In their 32nd year with over 200 members they enjoy monthly luncheons and many activities including 3 book clubs, Tea Ladies, MahJongg, Bunco, Mexican Train Dominoes, Couples Gourmet, Bridge, many trips and, many more activities.
Watch in the Signal Community Calendar on Thursdays for the Clubs “Coffee Corner” held the third Thursday’s of every month at local restaurants for those interested in learning about the Club for fun and friendships for life.  Join us!  Visit www.ncandf.com for information about our Club.

Members, guest models and security. Courtesy photo

 

