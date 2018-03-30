TPC Valencia gets new name

By Steve Kiggins

The Oaks Club at Valencia logo.

There’s a new golf club in the Santa Clarita Valley. Sort of.

Arcis Golf has officially changed the name of TPC Valencia to The Oaks Club at Valencia, a designation that “reflects the club’s deep roots in the community and pays tribute to the Oaks legacy of the land,” according to a Friday news release.

The club’s rebranding was publicized two months to the day that Arcis Golf announced its acquisition of then-TPC Valencia from FivePoint and about two weeks after a reorganization of leadership resulted in the elimination of an unknown number of jobs.

“Beyond the new name, this change is about a renewal of the club’s individuality and character,” Arcis Golf Chairman and CEO Blake Walker said in the release. “It is a more suitable representation of our memberships’ identity and the relationships the club has built throughout the valley.”

Arcis Golf has not publicly acknowledged the dismissal of any employees. Karen Moraghan of Hunter Public Relations, which handles Arcis’ public image, told The Signal she was not able to address issues of employment.

There weren’t any outward signs of the name change on Friday at the club, where TPC Valencia signage remained in place. The club’s website, however, had a new address (www.oaksclubvalencia.com) and TPC Valencia’s Facebook and Twitter accounts reflected the change, including the club’s new logo.

There are more changes to come at The Oaks Club, with Arcis Golf teasing “major improvements” into the millions inside the 32,400-square-foot clubhouse that includes The Oaks Grille. That work is scheduled to begin late this summer, according to the release.

Golfers will see enhancements to their on-course experience, too. A “fleet of new golf cars” is set to arrive in April, followed in May by the first pieces of a large package of golf course maintenance equipment designed to “improve playing conditions,” according to the release.

Additionally, Arcis Golf said The Oaks Club would join a “very robust travel reciprocity program” that will provide its members with access to more than 250 courses across the world.

The second-largest owner and operator of golf facilities in the United States, Arcis Golf also runs Valencia Country Club.

“The Oaks Club at Valencia is firmly established among prominent private clubs across Southern California,” Walker said. “Arcis Golf is committed to operating the two premier golf venues in the region. Our focus is to redefine the club lifestyle with unrivaled amenities and unique experiences, addressing what our contemporary membership most desires.”

The Oaks Club at Valencia, established in 2003, is par-72 course that covers 7,218 yards. It was designed by PGA Tour Design Services, in consultation with Mark O’Meara, a former two-time major winner on the tour.

Steve Kiggins

Steve Kiggins

A journalist of 25 years, Steve Kiggins is editor of the Santa Clarita Valley Business Journal. Prior to joining The Signal in December 2017, Kiggins was based in Utah as an executive editor in the USA TODAY Network and worked more than a decade in media and education in Wyoming.
Follow him on Twitter, @scoopskiggy.

Add Comment
